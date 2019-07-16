Frieda Mills Huntley, age 90, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on June 3, 1929 in Concord, NC to the late Clarence and Emma Mills.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Huntley, Rick Huntley (Amy) and Matt Huntley (Tammy); daughter-in-law, Michelle Huntley; grandchildren, Hannah Jones (Alex), Daniel Huntley, Sarah Huntley, Jonathan Huntley, and Nicholas Huntley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Rex R. Huntley; son, Timothy Huntley; and brother, James C. Mills.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at High Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Monroe, NC with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 16, 2019