Mrs. Freida R. Hall, wife of Elder Earl F. Hall, departed this life Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Novant Health Medical Center, Charlotte, NC. Services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mt. Zion Christian Ministries located at 1019 Scaleybark Rd Charlotte, NC 28209 with a visitation from 1:00-2:00pm and Homegoing Service at 2:00pm. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Alexander Funeral Home, Charlotte, NC. A final viewing will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:00pm at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located at 16810 NC-210 Rocky Point, NC 28457 followed by burial at Hall's Family Cemetery located at 520 Red Cross Street Wilmington, NC 28401. Services entrusted to John H. Shaw Funeral Home - Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Youth Department (MZCM) in memory of Mrs. Freida Hall.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 20, 2020