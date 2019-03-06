Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Bernard Smith. View Sign

G. Bernard Smith, 94, peacefully passed away at home on February 28, 2019 at 1:40 pm. He was born October 20, 1924 to William Hill Smith and Esther DeArmond Smith.



Bernard attended Porter Military Academy in Charleston, SC before continuing his education at NC State University. His college years were interrupted due to his service in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during World War II. He participated in three battles in the European Theater, including the Battle of the Bulge. After returning stateside, Bernard continued his education at NC State University, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. While attending NC State, he met his future wife, Madeline Shirley Savage. They were married on September 10, 1949 in Greenville, NC. They made their home together in Charlotte, NC for 69 years.



Bernard was a co-owner of Southern Electric Service Co., Inc., and spent his career there where he worked with his father and brother, Bill. He enjoyed watersports, athletic sports, and was a ham radio operator. He was also active in the NC Power Squadron (mapping and charting of waterways). Bernard was an active member of Sardis Presbyterian Church until his health declined.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley Savage Smith; son, Grady Franklin Smith (Patricia); daughter, Deborah Sheryl Smith; and grandson, Frank Whitman Smith.



A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, March 9th, in the chapel at Sardis Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jane Fobel officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



