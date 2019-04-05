Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Clinton Anderson. View Sign

G. Clinton Anderson January 13, 1925 - March 30, 2019 PINE KNOLL SHORES - Only weeks after a ceremony for his military service, Grover Clinton Anderson; one of the few remaining of the "greatest generation" passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30th, 2019. He enriched this earth for 94 joyous years with singing and a kindness that will forever remain in the hearts of countless family and friends. Born January 13, 1925 in Elon College, he was the fourth of six sons to Rosa Barber and Grover Brower Anderson. Beginning in 1942 he served the army during WWII in France and Austria. Clinton earned a BS in Biology from Elon College. He served 34 years as inspector in Guilford County where he forged friendships with many colleagues and community. He also had numerous and diverse avocations. He enjoyed painting, photography, poetry, master gardening, golf and numerous sports. Foremost, he was a naturalist and ecologist. He retired to Pine Knoll Shores. Clinton married Estelle Biddie Mills in 1947 and they had three daughters, Stephanie Mitchell (John) Raleigh; Rose Mary Daniels, deceased(Larry); and Priscilla Walters (Joel).Sadly, Estelle passed away in 1959. He was remarried to Millie Myra Nye in 1962, and they had a fourth daughter Leslie Jones (Derrick).He was preceded in death by his parents Rosa and Grover Anderson, wivesEstelle Mills and Millie Nye and daughter Rose Mary Daniels. He had eleven grandchildren: Kacy Stille, Rachel Sauber, Candace Waters, Jill Mote, Marshall Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Whitney Tesar, Grey Walters, Lura Livingston, Dane and Maxwell Jones; and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be heldSaturday April 6, 2pm at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Falls of the Neuse Rd., Raleigh, NC. Memorials may be directed to Transitions Lifecare of Wake County or to Elon University. "He reveled in the journey while others rushed to their destinations."

