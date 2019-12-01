G. Thomas Boike (1967 - 2019)
G. Thomas (Tom) Boike, age 51, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 28th 2019.

A funeral service will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church on December 3rd at 11am. Interment will be immediately following in the Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made in Tom Boike's name to Urban Ministry Center in Charlotte, NC. See urbanministrycenter.org for more information. Contributions may be sent to: Urban Ministry Center, PO Box 31335, Charlotte, NC28231. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2019
