Gail F. Latham
1947 - 2020
Joyce Gail Fowler Latham, age 72, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at home in Unionville, NC. A graveside service will be held at Lakeland Memorial Park on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00am, with the Rev. Lynn Thompson Bryant and Rev. Janet Tyson officiating. Gail was born on July 18, 1947, in Monroe, NC, the middle daughter of Clegg W. and Louise Haigler Fowler. She graduated from Piedmont High School in 1965 and from UNC-Greensboro in 1969. Her graduate degrees included a Master of Education degree from UNC-Chapel Hill (1970) and Doctor of Education from Duke University (1979). She was a career educator for 30 consecutive years, serving first as a fourth grade teacher at Albemarle Road Elementary School in Charlotte and then as a curriculum writer and project director in Union County's Career Based Curriculum Project, and initial grant for the introduction of the Union County Career Center. She also directed a health education curriculum project for the Concord, Cabarrus, and Kannapolis School Systems and later served as assistant principal at East Union Middle School. Her last sixteen years of service were as secondary supervisor/director for the Union County/UCPS school systems.

She retired in 1999 and in addition to her devotion to family she enjoyed several hobbies, including baking, pressed flower arrangements, and stained glass projects. She loved her family and her church. Gail is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roger W. Latham; two sons, Daniel Latham (m. Kendall Kiser) and Shawn Latham; and three grandchildren - Hudson, Blake, and Kellan Latham - all of Monroe. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Lou Fowler of Houston, TX and Sue (m. Ben Gurley) of Lewisburg, WVA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 302 East Windsor Street, Monroe, NC 28112. McEwen Funeral Home is honored to serve the Latham family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
