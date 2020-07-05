Gail Fortune Allen of Mint Hill, N.C, passed away on June 25, 2020. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Norma Fortune and sister, Penny Fortune.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; daughter, Kim Brooks; son, Shane Allen (Dana); grandchildren, Brittany & Brandon Brooks; Tanner, Casey & Anna Allen; great grandchildren, Mason Allen & Jackson Brooks; and sister, Mary Lou Stilwell (Joel).
A celebration of Gail's life will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with a 1:00 pm reception and a 2:00 pm service at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. Please visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
to view the full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.