Gail Fortune Allen
Gail Fortune Allen of Mint Hill, N.C, passed away on June 25, 2020. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Norma Fortune and sister, Penny Fortune.

Survivors include her husband, Michael; daughter, Kim Brooks; son, Shane Allen (Dana); grandchildren, Brittany & Brandon Brooks; Tanner, Casey & Anna Allen; great grandchildren, Mason Allen & Jackson Brooks; and sister, Mary Lou Stilwell (Joel).

A celebration of Gail's life will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with a 1:00 pm reception and a 2:00 pm service at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. Please visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com to view the full obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
