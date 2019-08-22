Gail Hanline Hinson (1943 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Blair Road UMC,
9135 Blair Rd
Mint Hill, NC
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8901 Lawyers Rd
Mint Hill, NC
Obituary
Gail Hanline Hinson, 76, of Mint Hill, died August 20, 2019. She was born March 1, 1943 in Charlotte to Pauline Connell Hanline and William C. Hanline.

Gail was predeceased by her husband, Ted Hinson; her parents; and her brother, William (Bill) Hanline. Gail is survived by children, Kim Flowe (Don), Dana Burke, and T.R. Hinson; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

She was a faithful wife of 54 years, a caring mom, and a loving Ginga!

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:30-11:45 AM at Blair Road UMC, 9135 Blair Rd, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Burial and graveside service will be Friday, August 23 at 12 noon at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd., Mint Hill, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Humane Society.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 22, 2019
