Gail Nolen Kruidenier passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 68. She was born in Pasadena, CA on February 24, 1951 to Warren and Eloise Gram. Gail moved to Birmingham, AL as a child and graduated from The Brooke Hill School in 1969. She was a dedicated paralegal for over twenty years working until only weeks before her passing. Gail loved her children more than anything followed by her loyal dog, Heathcliff, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Christmas and crossword puzzles.



Gail is survived by her children, Daniel Kruidenier and wife, Jennifer, David Kruidenier and wife, Tricia, Stephen Kruidenier, Elizabeth Kruidenier, and Anna Kruidenier Schewzyk and husband, Nick; grandchildren, Ellen, Arianna, Katie, Laurel, Una, and Fiona Kruidenier, Devin Harvey, and Emerson Schewzyk. She is also survived by her brother, George Nolen and wife, Susan; sister-in-law, Carol Nolen and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road, Birmingham, AL 35213. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 E. Ohio Street., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





