Gail Porter Abbott
1940 - 2020
Gail Porter Abbott, 80, of Denver passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born July 21, 1940 in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of Warren and Kate (Mayhew) Porter.

She was a 1958 graduate of Harding High School. A beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Gail was a gifted writer and enjoyed reading novels and writing short stories - O. Henry and F. Scott Fitzgerald were two of her favorite authors. However, if Dr. Phil had written prose we feel sure he would have made her list. Although her last months were difficult for her, she always had the energy to spend time with her children, grandchildren and her favorite - and only - great-grandson Cole. She also became very attached to her grand-dog Bowie, whom she did not care for at first. But at 5ft 1 inch and 105lbs she was no match for 70lbs. of canine incessantly licking her face and neck, and lying beside her on the couch while, TV volume at 72 out of 80, another planned nuptial failed on 90 Day Fiance. She liked Maxwell House in the morning and Sprite Zero with a splash of vodka in the late afternoon. She made a mean country style steak and taught her daughter-in-law Kathy her recipe, which made Kathy's husband Bobby very happy.

Gail is lovingly survived by her children, Tracy (Lewis) Johnson and Robert (Kathy) Lewis; sister, Rita Brunson; grandchildren, Brittany Redmon, Cody Redmon, Chance Martini, Madelyn Lewis and Josie Lewis; great-grandson, Cole Caponi.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Warren Porter Jr.

Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092/hpccr.org.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
