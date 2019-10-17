Garland Nellis Martin Jr. (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
South Charlotte Banquet Center
Obituary
Garland Nellis Martin, Jr. passed away on October 12, 2019. He was born in Princeton, West Virginia and after he graduated from college, he moved on to Washington, DC. He accepted a position as a research scientist at the National Institutes of Health and was later promoted to the Administrator position at Alcohol, Drug Abuse and Mental Health Administration.

Garland was subsequently promoted to the Director of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. He retired from the federal government in 1995 and relocated to North Carolina where he met and married his former high school classmate, Patricia Robinette.

Garland's marvelous sense of humor and endless stories about Life in the Martin Family kept smiles on our faces and made us look forward to our next visit with him.

Garland leaves his memory to be cherished by his loving wife; and son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Cassie Martin.

His memorial service is being held at 1 pm on Sunday, October 20 at the South Charlotte Banquet Center. In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be welcomed.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 17, 2019
