Service Information

McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe
204 South Main Street
Monroe , NC 281125543
(704)-289-3173

Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oakland Baptist Church
600 E. Sunset Drive
Monroe , NC

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Oakland Baptist Church
600 E. Sunset Drive
Monroe , NC

Obituary

Garren Blair Dean, 91, of Monroe went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 12, 2019. Garren was born to the late Joseph Simeon Dean and Ollie Braswell Dean on October 27, 1927. He was a self-employed residential building contractor for over 40 years. Garren was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who is going to be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Garren is predeceased by his brother, Gerald Dean and sister, Dorothy Montgomery. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Peggy Rorie Dean of Monroe. Others who are left behind to cherish his memories are his son, Sherrill Wilson Dean of Monroe; daughters, Teresa Dean London of Little River, SC and Caroline Dean Edwards and her husband, Burton Kyle Edwards of Maggie Valley, NC; six grandchildren, Derek Brandon Davis and his wife Nikki; Joseph Lauren Davis and his wife Molly; Kylie Blair Kuehn and her husband Chance; Zackery Burton Edwards and his wife Eliza; Ty Austin Edwards and Anna Smith London; three great-grandchildren, Stevie Kuehn and Hadley and Mabel Davis; sisters, Carolyn Braswell and Mary Ann Wright and brother-in-law, Bill Wright, all of Little River, SC.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16 at 1:00 pm at Oakland Baptist Church followed by a 2:00 pm Funeral Service. Burial will be at Lakeland Memorial Park.



Memorial donations may be given to Oakland Baptist Church, 600 E. Sunset Drive, Monroe, NC 28112.



McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is serving the family.

