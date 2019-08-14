Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garth K. Radley. View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Garth K. Radley, 84, of Huntersville, NC passed away on August 2, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. His wife and daughter were at his side in the Harris Hospice Unit at Presbyterian Main as he quietly exited this world.



Garth was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY to Leora Haines Radley and Kenneth Bruce Radley, on September 17, 1934.



He attended Oneonta schools and then served in the Navy from 1952 to 1955. After graduating from Hartwick College, he began his long career with Aetna Casualty & Surety, eventually retiring in 1994.



Garth was a member of Back Creek ARP Church where he led Bible studies, participated on various committees and served for many years as an Elder. Garth loved reading, traveling the world, and spending time with his family.



Garth is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara T. Radley; son Steven Radley (Susan), daughter Lisa Radley and son Gregg Radley; grandchildren Olivia, Emily, Aiden, Sean, Joseph and Jared; sister Janice Downie (Bruce) and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, at Back Creek ARP Church in Charlotte, NC. Visitation hours are from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 2 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to: Back Creek ARP Church, 1821 Back Creek Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28213. Condolences and memories may be shared online at

Garth K. Radley, 84, of Huntersville, NC passed away on August 2, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. His wife and daughter were at his side in the Harris Hospice Unit at Presbyterian Main as he quietly exited this world.Garth was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY to Leora Haines Radley and Kenneth Bruce Radley, on September 17, 1934.He attended Oneonta schools and then served in the Navy from 1952 to 1955. After graduating from Hartwick College, he began his long career with Aetna Casualty & Surety, eventually retiring in 1994.Garth was a member of Back Creek ARP Church where he led Bible studies, participated on various committees and served for many years as an Elder. Garth loved reading, traveling the world, and spending time with his family.Garth is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara T. Radley; son Steven Radley (Susan), daughter Lisa Radley and son Gregg Radley; grandchildren Olivia, Emily, Aiden, Sean, Joseph and Jared; sister Janice Downie (Bruce) and several nieces and nephews.Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, at Back Creek ARP Church in Charlotte, NC. Visitation hours are from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 2 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to: Back Creek ARP Church, 1821 Back Creek Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28213. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.tallentfuneralservice.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close