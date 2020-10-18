Mr. Gary Dean Laney, age 74, of Matthews, NC, born on June 27, 1946, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after a long and courageous 45 year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Gary fought to the end and never let the disease dictate his life. He loved his Lord and Savior and was a lifelong member of Siler Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Pastoral Deacon and Ruling Elder for 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Nancy Laney and brother Stacy Laney. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Ruth Thomas Laney; son, Dr. Markus E. Laney and wife Amy of Louisville, KY, and Mrs. Jennifer Laney Thorsvold and husband Brian of Denver, NC. He loved and cherished his 6 grandchildren, Jackson, Payton, Brynn, and Hudson Laney and Drake and Riley Thorsvold. He is also survived by brother William G. Laney and sister Joyce Harkey and sister-in-law Sue Laney.



He was employed by Southeastern Metal Products and retired after 40 years of service. Gary enjoyed fellowship with his friends and our family wishes to thank those who regularly took him out to dine with them.



The family also wishes to thank Dr. Charlotte Karriker and her staff at First Charlotte Physicians for the excellent care they provided to him. In addition, our thanks go to Novant Hospice for their compassion and care provided over the last several months. Memorials can be made to Siler Presbyterian Church, 6301 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC 28104.



The family has requested open hours for visitors to sign the register book and leave condolences between 12:00pm and 4:00pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00am in Sunset Memory Gardens on Lawyers Rd. in Mint Hill, NC officiated by Pastor Bruce Powell. Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at Siler Presbyterian Church at a later date. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the Laney family.



