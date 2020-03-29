Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Franklin Balding. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Franklin Balding, 66, of Charlotte, died at home on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born April 20, 1953 in Decatur, IL, the son of the late Helen Hill Balding and Fred Emerson Balding. He was raised in Decatur, IL and was a 1971 graduate of MacArthur High School. Gary was a member of St Matthew Catholic Church. He started his career in the Audio Video industry but ultimately spent the last decade in the financial industry at Wells Fargo Bank.



He was an avid Carolina Panthers fan and enjoyed the occasional golf game but mostly the time spent with family and friends especially his granddaughter, Rachel.



In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his sister Janet Ann Balding. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Kathy McLeod Balding; son, Brett Everett Balding of Charlotte; daughter, Brittany Balding Netta and husband David of Charlotte; grandchild, Rachel Cadence Netta; sister, Lynn Christine Balding-Klock of Rochester, NY.



A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse,



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Services, Charlotte, NC 28204; Online condolences can be shared at





