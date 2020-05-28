Gary Monroe Shuler went to meet our Lord and Savior on May 22, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center after a long battle with diabetes and leukemia. A South Carolina native, he was born on August 11, 1938 to the late Norman and Connie Shuler. Gary served his country in the U.S.A.F for 23 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved to Charlotte and was employed by Duke Power for many years. He was a member and served several churches throughout his life including Hillcrest Baptist and Lake Norman Baptist. One of the passions of his life was serving as a Gideon and spreading God's word.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Angelia "Sam" Shuler form Georgia; sister, Tionette Campbell of SC; twin daughters, Catherine Hogue, and Carolyn Lowery and husband, Jeff; sons, Johnny Shuler and Ronnie Shuler; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a baby brother and a granddaughter.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday at Lake Norman Baptist Church with Drs. Bobby Blanton and David Irish officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen, A Quiet Place in Belmont. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Friday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons or Lake Norman Baptist Church.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Shuler Family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 28, 2020.