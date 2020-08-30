1/
Gary Ray Coleman
1957 - 2020
Gary passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 63 years old.

Services are private.

Born in Columbus, OH, Gary was a son of Betty Coleman and the late Ray Coleman. He moved to Charlotte in the 80's and started his own tiling company, The Coleman Company. Gary enjoyed NASCAR Racing, fishing, hunting and spending time with his friends.

In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by two brothers, Bruce and Roger; sister, Joyce; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
