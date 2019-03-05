Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Roland Scott. View Sign

Gary Roland Scott of Candler, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 78.



He was born on March 6, 1940, to the late Dan Johnson Scott and Aurelia Sutton Scott in Weaverville, NC. He was a 1958 graduate of Lee Edwards High School and proud alumnus of Western Carolina University. Gary's days as a WCU Catamount football player began in 1958. For three years he played on a football team of great men whose friendship will forever be cherished. In 1963 he joined the US Army Reserves where he served for 35 years with many commendations. Gary retired in 1998 as Command Sergeant Major. He held an executive position with BB&T where he enjoyed a 45-year-long career. Many friendships were formed along his journeys. Gary was active in his community, donated to many causes that touched his heart, and never met a stranger. Motorcycles became a passion of his later in life, while he always loved hunting with his family and friends.



Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Crowell Scott; sons, Jake (Kerie Beth) and their children Henry and Sutton of High Point, NC, John of Nashville, TN, and Josh (Jessica) and their children Izzy and Quinn of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Doug (Judy) Scott of Asheville, NC; sisters, Linda Meyer and Barbara Jean Boone, both of Asheville, NC, and the late Virginia Saintsing and Delaine Neathery; cousin and best friend, Tommy Plemmons of Candler, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A remembrance will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Gary's name to the at PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 or or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Greater Western Carolinas 205 Regency Executive Drive Suite 102 Charlotte, NC 28217.

Gary Roland Scott of Candler, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 78.He was born on March 6, 1940, to the late Dan Johnson Scott and Aurelia Sutton Scott in Weaverville, NC. He was a 1958 graduate of Lee Edwards High School and proud alumnus of Western Carolina University. Gary's days as a WCU Catamount football player began in 1958. For three years he played on a football team of great men whose friendship will forever be cherished. In 1963 he joined the US Army Reserves where he served for 35 years with many commendations. Gary retired in 1998 as Command Sergeant Major. He held an executive position with BB&T where he enjoyed a 45-year-long career. Many friendships were formed along his journeys. Gary was active in his community, donated to many causes that touched his heart, and never met a stranger. Motorcycles became a passion of his later in life, while he always loved hunting with his family and friends.Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Crowell Scott; sons, Jake (Kerie Beth) and their children Henry and Sutton of High Point, NC, John of Nashville, TN, and Josh (Jessica) and their children Izzy and Quinn of Fort Mill, SC; brother, Doug (Judy) Scott of Asheville, NC; sisters, Linda Meyer and Barbara Jean Boone, both of Asheville, NC, and the late Virginia Saintsing and Delaine Neathery; cousin and best friend, Tommy Plemmons of Candler, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A remembrance will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Gary's name to the at PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675 or or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Greater Western Carolinas 205 Regency Executive Drive Suite 102 Charlotte, NC 28217. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.