Gary Wayne Weir CHARLOTTE - Gary Wayne Weir of Charlotte, NC passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22nd, 2020, at the age of 66. Born in Waxhaw, NC on May 17th, 1954, to the late Hansel Edison Weir and Dora Jean Clontz (Howard). Gary was a loving and dedicated father. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Elise Weir and sister, Susan Hamm. A celebration of life will be held June 7th, 2020, at 2:00 PM. To attend kindly email weirfamily2@yahoo.com.



