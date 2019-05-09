Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Workman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Franklin Workman Oct. 9, 1940 May 7, 2019 CHARLOTTE - Born in High Point, NC to Marvin and Mildred Workman. Successors are: wife of 55 years, Becky Workman, Kelly (daughter) and Mark Dymock, Bobby (son) & Shelley Workman; grandchildren Zachary (21) and Carson (19) Dymock, Leyla (12), AJ (10) and Rio (7) Workman. Ronald (brother) and Joyce Workman, Bob Bradner (brother-in-law) and many nieces and nephews. Gary attended Oak Hill Elementary, High Point Junior and Senior High School. He graduated from NC State University as a Civil Engineer with honors and got his MBA from UNC Chapel Hill. He was a lieutenant in the US Navy Reserve and proud of being a Sea Bee. Gary worked for Weaver Construction, NCNB, Synco, Ellison Properties and was President of Workman Properties. He attended Southpark United Methodist Church. He loved playing tennis and later wheelchair tennis with the Adaptive Sports & Adventure Programs. He loved spending time with his family, attending all his kids and grandkids sporting events and relaxing at his High Rock lake house. Gary had an uncanny ability to make everyone around him feel welcome. Despite being restricted to a wheelchair for the last 28 years, he lived life to the fullest. Gary's funeral will be Friday, May 10th, at 2:00 pm at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church / 8801 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210, followed by a gathering in the church fellowship hall. Memorials can be made to Southpark United Methodist Church or to the Adaptive Sports & Adventure Program / 1100 Blythe Blvd., Carolinas Rehab / ASAP, Charlotte, NC 28203.

Gary Franklin Workman Oct. 9, 1940 May 7, 2019 CHARLOTTE - Born in High Point, NC to Marvin and Mildred Workman. Successors are: wife of 55 years, Becky Workman, Kelly (daughter) and Mark Dymock, Bobby (son) & Shelley Workman; grandchildren Zachary (21) and Carson (19) Dymock, Leyla (12), AJ (10) and Rio (7) Workman. Ronald (brother) and Joyce Workman, Bob Bradner (brother-in-law) and many nieces and nephews. Gary attended Oak Hill Elementary, High Point Junior and Senior High School. He graduated from NC State University as a Civil Engineer with honors and got his MBA from UNC Chapel Hill. He was a lieutenant in the US Navy Reserve and proud of being a Sea Bee. Gary worked for Weaver Construction, NCNB, Synco, Ellison Properties and was President of Workman Properties. He attended Southpark United Methodist Church. He loved playing tennis and later wheelchair tennis with the Adaptive Sports & Adventure Programs. He loved spending time with his family, attending all his kids and grandkids sporting events and relaxing at his High Rock lake house. Gary had an uncanny ability to make everyone around him feel welcome. Despite being restricted to a wheelchair for the last 28 years, he lived life to the fullest. Gary's funeral will be Friday, May 10th, at 2:00 pm at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church / 8801 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210, followed by a gathering in the church fellowship hall. Memorials can be made to Southpark United Methodist Church or to the Adaptive Sports & Adventure Program / 1100 Blythe Blvd., Carolinas Rehab / ASAP, Charlotte, NC 28203. Published in Charlotte Observer on May 9, 2019

