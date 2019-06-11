Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaston Hemphill Gage Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

June 16, 1930 - June 10, 2019



Gaston was born in Charlotte as the youngest child of Lucius Gaston Gage, MD and Margaret White Gage. He was educated in Charlotte city schools, Woodberry Forest, Oak Ridge Military Academy, Duke University (BS) and UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law (LLD) where he was on the North Carolina Law Review. He served in the US Army for two years during the



Gaston was a partner in the Charlotte law firm of Parker Poe Adams and Bernstein until his retirement in 2012. He represented many of the largest companies in the region and was unique in that he tried two US Supreme Court cases, winning both. His first Supreme Court case was tried when he was 35 years old. He was a member of the Mecklenburg County Bar, the North Carolina State Bar and the American Bar Association.



Gaston was passionate about certain causes, particularly those that dealt with helping children. He served on the board, including stints as chair, of Elon Homes for Children (formerly Boys Town) and formed many of his lifelong friendships while fighting for the cause of helping physically and emotionally abused and abandoned children. He did not shy away from particularly painful subjects. In addition, he was a past President of Kiwanis (Charlotte) and held leadership and teaching positions at the Myers Park United Methodist Church for 60 years. He was a biblical scholar and came to his strong belief through his unique path.



Gaston is survived by his wife, Jane Basinger Gage (married on July 11, 1959) and three children: Gaston, Jr (Beth), John (Gayle) and Stephen (Scott). Jane and Gaston have five grandchildren: Cole, Hill, Harris, Lawson, and McRae. He was predeceased by his brother, Lucius G. Gage, Jr. MD and his parents.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in Jubilee Hall.



Memorials can be made to Elon Homes for Children, Southminster or Myers Park United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





June 16, 1930 - June 10, 2019Gaston was born in Charlotte as the youngest child of Lucius Gaston Gage, MD and Margaret White Gage. He was educated in Charlotte city schools, Woodberry Forest, Oak Ridge Military Academy, Duke University (BS) and UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law (LLD) where he was on the North Carolina Law Review. He served in the US Army for two years during the Korean War , serving as a tank commander in the 89th Tank Battalion. Among the incredibly numerous and significant events in his life, those formative years in Korea left the most indelible mark.Gaston was a partner in the Charlotte law firm of Parker Poe Adams and Bernstein until his retirement in 2012. He represented many of the largest companies in the region and was unique in that he tried two US Supreme Court cases, winning both. His first Supreme Court case was tried when he was 35 years old. He was a member of the Mecklenburg County Bar, the North Carolina State Bar and the American Bar Association.Gaston was passionate about certain causes, particularly those that dealt with helping children. He served on the board, including stints as chair, of Elon Homes for Children (formerly Boys Town) and formed many of his lifelong friendships while fighting for the cause of helping physically and emotionally abused and abandoned children. He did not shy away from particularly painful subjects. In addition, he was a past President of Kiwanis (Charlotte) and held leadership and teaching positions at the Myers Park United Methodist Church for 60 years. He was a biblical scholar and came to his strong belief through his unique path.Gaston is survived by his wife, Jane Basinger Gage (married on July 11, 1959) and three children: Gaston, Jr (Beth), John (Gayle) and Stephen (Scott). Jane and Gaston have five grandchildren: Cole, Hill, Harris, Lawson, and McRae. He was predeceased by his brother, Lucius G. Gage, Jr. MD and his parents.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in Jubilee Hall.Memorials can be made to Elon Homes for Children, Southminster or Myers Park United Methodist Church.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close