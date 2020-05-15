Gavin Plyler died on May 5, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC as a result of injuries sustained during a drive-by shooting of his home. He was 24.Gavin was born on August 17, 1995 in Charlotte, NC to parents Matthew Plyler and Robyn Wilson. He acquired a love for baseball at a young age, which was only rivaled by his love for video games. In middle school, Gavin learned to play the clarinet, and he later learned to play the guitar. Gavin graduated from Providence High School in Charlotte, NC in 2013. Following high school, he attended Central Piedmont Community College from 2013 to 2014. Gavin was currently working at Lowe's Home Improvement, but he had dreams of going back to college and becoming an engineer. He also wished to help his brother Aedan have a brighter future.Gavin is survived by his mother, Robyn Wilson, of Gastonia, NC; his father, Matthew Plyler and wife Jennifer, of Charlotte, NC; his half-brother, Aedan Wilson, of Gastonia, NC; his half-sister, Ashleigh Plyler, of Charlotte, NC; his maternal grandmother, Pat Mueller and husband Cliff of Manchester, NJ; his paternal grandfather, James Plyler of Charlotte, NC; his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Chandler, of Matthews, NC; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Gavin welcomed his maternal grandfather, William Wilson, of Lawrenceville, GA into heaven just one week later on May 12, 2020.Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Heritage Funeral Home in Matthews, NC. The visitation will take place on Saturday, May 16th from 11am - 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Matthews, NC. The funeral will immediately follow in the chapel at Heritage Funeral Home in Matthews, NC. Pastor Chuck Wilson will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gavin's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Matthews United Methodist Church, Gavin Plyler's Go Fund Me Memorial, or the NC Crime Victims Compensation Services Fund.