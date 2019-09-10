Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 11:30 AM Assurance United Methodist Church Memorial service 1:00 PM Assurance United Methodist Church 9700 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gayle was born in Charlotte's Presbyterian Hospital on March 24, 1939 and given the full name of Dorothy Gayle Harkey by her mother, Margaret Kanauff Morris Harkey, and her father, James Thomas Harkey. As she grew she got to know her older sibling, Jean, and her many cousins, particularly on the Morris side, since her mom was one of eight girls. Gayle started her formal education at Thomasboro Elementary. When the Harkey household was annexed by the ever expanding Charlotte, she transferred to Enderly Park Elementary and in the seventh grade moved on to Harding High School, which also contained Junior High grades seven through nine. In the eighth grade she met Sam Smith, then called Sammy. Gayle and Sammy were friends until late in their senior year when they became sweethearts. At the end of that year they were chosen by their classmates for the superlative of "Most Dependable" seniors. They are pictured in the 1957 Harding High year book leaning back to back supporting each other. Little did they know then that they would spend over sixty years together in loving support of one another. Throughout her life Gayle loved music. She began taking piano lessons at an early age and at the age of twelve she became the assistant pianist at St. James United Methodist Church. Later she became the organist at the church. Gayle also loved to sing. With her strong alto voice she sang in the choirs of each church she attended. Those who knew Gayle best understood what a kind and gentle person she was. She would often make significant sacrifices for others. After graduating from high school she attended Pfeiffer College, but when she and Sam were married she sacrificed the remainder of her academic career to take a position as a legal secretary so that Sam could continue his studies at UNC Chapel Hill. After Sam graduated they returned to Charlotte where their first child, Sharyn Lynn, was born. Gayle loved having a daughter and also loved buying her clothes and Madam Alexander dolls, which are still packed away in the attic. Gayle again sacrificed being close to all of her relatives when she moved to Salt Lake City as Sam pursued enhanced job opportunities. In Salt Lake they moved into a neighborhood where they were the only non-Mormon family. Sharyn didn't understand why she could not attend Mormon Kindergarten with her new friends. But Gayle melded seamlessly into that community, making many new friends and enjoying the performances of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. It was in Salt Lake that Gayle and Sam had their second child, Philip Lee. As he grew older Philip took great joy in telling others that he was a Methodist born in a Catholic hospital in a Mormon city. After living in Utah for two years the Smith family moved to Columbia, S. C. where Gayle immediately became active in the local Methodist church choir and cherished being close enough to her parents that she could visit with them and her cousins on weekends. Two years later the family returned to Charlotte and established their home in the Coulwood community where they stayed for thirty years. It was there that Gayle established strong roots. She served many years as P. T. A. President at the various schools that Sharyn and Philip attended. She also returned to St. James United Methodist Church where she became organist. By living in one place for more than two years Gayle developed long term relationships through various community groups and clubs. She enjoyed garden club, book club, Silver Sneakers gym class, and especially her 'Beach Buddies' trips with her long time friends. Always involved in whatever church she attended, Gayle participated in the planning and launching of a merger that created Assurance United Methodist Church, where she loved participating in the choir. At the age of eighty she was still adding her strong alto voice to the worship services at Assurance. When Gayle died on September 6th we lost an angel, a kind and gentle soul, a wonderful wife, a great mom and a loving grandmom. Gayle was predeceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret and James Harkey, and by her sister Jean Harkey Kirby. She is survived by her husband, Sam H. Smith, her daughter Sharyn Smith, her son Philip Smith and his wife Suzette Eppley Smith. She is also survived by her granddaughter Tyler Joanna Smith and her grandson Wesley Carmichael Smith who were the joy of her life. A memorial service for Gayle will be held Friday, September 13th at 1:00 PM at Assurance United Methodist Church located at 9700 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. A period of visitation will precede the service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assurance United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 9700 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078.

A period of visitation will precede the service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assurance United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 9700 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078. Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 10, 2019

