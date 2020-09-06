1/1
Gene Allen Phillips
1935 - 2020
Gene Allen Phillips, 85, of Huntersville, NC and formerly High Point, NC died on September 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Murray, KY on January 7, 1935 to the late Fred and Eurah (Parks) Phillips. Gene was an ordained minister and served in the ministry all of his life, including as a College Minister at Meredith College, Raleigh, NC; Associate Pastor, Forest Hills Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC; an Associate with the NC Baptist State Convention; Pastor of the Guildford Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC; and the Hebron Baptist Church, KY. In addition to serving in various ministerial capacities in the U.S., Gene and his late wife Jackie served as missionaries in France for 25 years where they learned French and built a church in Bordeaux, France which continues to serve the community today. Upon his return from France, he worked with senior adults at Green Street Baptist Church of High Point, NC and Huntersville Baptist Church, Huntersville, NC. Gene enjoyed helping others and tried to bring joy to all those that he encountered. He was quick with a smile, had a sunny disposition and never met a stranger. During his time at Green Street Baptist Church alone, he worked with 750 senior adults and made over 1,300 hospital visits and many visits to nursing homes and the homebound. In France, Gene and Jackie worked with and helped thousands of people. He performed countless weddings, baptisms and services throughout his years. Everywhere he went, he tried to make a difference in people's lives.

Survivors include their sons Steve Phillips and wife Susan of Alexandria, VA, Stan Phillips and his wife Valerie of Davidson, NC and Getachew Giorgis and wife Abeba of Raleigh, NC; his brother David Phillips and wife Pam of Gulfshores, Alabama; and grandchildren Alyssa and Kristina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Huntersville (in the name of the Jackie and Gene Phillips Youth Scholarship Fund) 119 N. Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078. The scholarship will be awarded to high school seniors pursuing higher education who have demonstrated a dedication to serving others or mission work. Memorials may also be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 38000 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215.

A private service will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday, September 5 in the chapel of James Funeral Home with burial following at First Baptist Church-Huntersville. Masks are required for those in attendance at the private service. For those not attending, it will be streamed live on the James Funeral Home Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/JamesFuneralHome

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
03:30 PM
James Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
