Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Holbrooks. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Smith Holbrooks, 94, a lifelong resident of Kannapolis passed away at his home surrounded by family and caregivers on Monday March 30th.



Born on March 7th, 1926 to Carrie Smith Deal and Ralph W. Holbrooks at their home at the corner of Leonard and Broad Street. Gene was the youngest of 4 siblings; Maurice, Jake, Watson and Ynez Clyburn predeceased him. Gene spent much of his youth across the street playing baseball at the ballpark. After graduating from JW Cannon High School he served his country in WWII driving a Tank Destroyers in Patton's Third Army. Gene returned home and attended UNC Chapel hill where he once again showed his talent in baseball lettering for the UNC Tarheels. After spending one year with the Boston Red Sox farm team he returned home in 1948 to marry the truelove of his life Ann Elizabeth Moss who predeceased him in 2017. He was a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan.



Never losing his love of baseball and sports in general, he continued to play ball on local fast pitch club well into his 40's and later became a successful golfer at Kannapolis Country Club. It was well known back in the 60's that Tuesday afternoon was "golf day" for many of the local businessmen community where he formed many life long friendships. His motto in life was to "do the best you can" and he applied these skills to business as well. A true entrepreneur at heart, he was involved in the establishment and management of many local businesses in Kannapolis. His real estate business, Home Realty Company developed seven different residential communities in Kannapolis including Sherwood Forest, Briarcliff, First Colony, Hidden Valley and Woodacres Circle. He was also a partner in the restoration and development of the Lochmill residential and commercial property in Concord.



He also served in leadership positions in the community and served as the first President of First Charter Bank Board of directors, the Kannapolis Businessmen's Club, the Cabarrus Country Homebuilder's Association, the Kannapolis Lion's Club, and President of Maison Sur Mer Homeowner's Association in Myrtle Beach SC. He was also an active member of Trinity Methodist Church. He was also a minority partner in The Jewel Shoppe, the Music Corner and the General Insurance Agency on South Main St.



Working well into his seventies and eighties he expanded his interest to South Carolina where he developed a 10 story condominium project in North Myrtle Beach, called the Sea Castle. It was there that his love of golf would lead him to later purchase the Red Fox Country Club in Tryon North Carolina. Always a people person, and with a personality as big as his size (6'3) he could always be found on or around the course in his red golf cart with his quick wit and big smile. Affectionately called "Big Daddy" to many that knew him well. He and Ann also enjoyed travelling extensively throughout Asia and Europe with family and friends. He returned to Kannapolis in 2010 to his home on Sprucewood Street where he lived until his death.



Gene is survived by his two children Rodney and wife Christin of Kannapolis and daughter Pamela and husband Randall of Phoenix, MD. He was blessed with grandchildren, Brian Perkins(Jamison) of Raleigh, NC and Nick Perkins(Elise) of New Market, Maryland and great grandchildren Camden, Boden, Emerson and Madeline. He also has many nieces and nephews in the Kannapolis area as well as South Carolina. He also has had life long special friendships with Everett Hampton formerly of Kannapolis and Shine Lowder of Kannapolis, both well into their 90's and members of the "Greatest Generation".



Special thanks to his dedicated caregivers who devoted so much to him in the last few years. Gayle Smith, Lori Whitley, Anita McDonald and Barbara Canup who went above and beyond in providing him with the ability to live out his life at his residence in peace and dignity.



A private funeral and burial will be held at Trinity United Methodist church and a live stream is available. To view our services online at Trinity UMC go to



and click on the blue "U" in the upper right hand corner of the homepage.



Later when circumstances permit a celebration of life will be hosted by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Methodist Church.



Online condolences may be left at

Gene Smith Holbrooks, 94, a lifelong resident of Kannapolis passed away at his home surrounded by family and caregivers on Monday March 30th.Born on March 7th, 1926 to Carrie Smith Deal and Ralph W. Holbrooks at their home at the corner of Leonard and Broad Street. Gene was the youngest of 4 siblings; Maurice, Jake, Watson and Ynez Clyburn predeceased him. Gene spent much of his youth across the street playing baseball at the ballpark. After graduating from JW Cannon High School he served his country in WWII driving a Tank Destroyers in Patton's Third Army. Gene returned home and attended UNC Chapel hill where he once again showed his talent in baseball lettering for the UNC Tarheels. After spending one year with the Boston Red Sox farm team he returned home in 1948 to marry the truelove of his life Ann Elizabeth Moss who predeceased him in 2017. He was a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan.Never losing his love of baseball and sports in general, he continued to play ball on local fast pitch club well into his 40's and later became a successful golfer at Kannapolis Country Club. It was well known back in the 60's that Tuesday afternoon was "golf day" for many of the local businessmen community where he formed many life long friendships. His motto in life was to "do the best you can" and he applied these skills to business as well. A true entrepreneur at heart, he was involved in the establishment and management of many local businesses in Kannapolis. His real estate business, Home Realty Company developed seven different residential communities in Kannapolis including Sherwood Forest, Briarcliff, First Colony, Hidden Valley and Woodacres Circle. He was also a partner in the restoration and development of the Lochmill residential and commercial property in Concord.He also served in leadership positions in the community and served as the first President of First Charter Bank Board of directors, the Kannapolis Businessmen's Club, the Cabarrus Country Homebuilder's Association, the Kannapolis Lion's Club, and President of Maison Sur Mer Homeowner's Association in Myrtle Beach SC. He was also an active member of Trinity Methodist Church. He was also a minority partner in The Jewel Shoppe, the Music Corner and the General Insurance Agency on South Main St.Working well into his seventies and eighties he expanded his interest to South Carolina where he developed a 10 story condominium project in North Myrtle Beach, called the Sea Castle. It was there that his love of golf would lead him to later purchase the Red Fox Country Club in Tryon North Carolina. Always a people person, and with a personality as big as his size (6'3) he could always be found on or around the course in his red golf cart with his quick wit and big smile. Affectionately called "Big Daddy" to many that knew him well. He and Ann also enjoyed travelling extensively throughout Asia and Europe with family and friends. He returned to Kannapolis in 2010 to his home on Sprucewood Street where he lived until his death.Gene is survived by his two children Rodney and wife Christin of Kannapolis and daughter Pamela and husband Randall of Phoenix, MD. He was blessed with grandchildren, Brian Perkins(Jamison) of Raleigh, NC and Nick Perkins(Elise) of New Market, Maryland and great grandchildren Camden, Boden, Emerson and Madeline. He also has many nieces and nephews in the Kannapolis area as well as South Carolina. He also has had life long special friendships with Everett Hampton formerly of Kannapolis and Shine Lowder of Kannapolis, both well into their 90's and members of the "Greatest Generation".Special thanks to his dedicated caregivers who devoted so much to him in the last few years. Gayle Smith, Lori Whitley, Anita McDonald and Barbara Canup who went above and beyond in providing him with the ability to live out his life at his residence in peace and dignity.A private funeral and burial will be held at Trinity United Methodist church and a live stream is available. To view our services online at Trinity UMC go to www.ustream.tv/channel/trinity-umc-kannapolis or www.trinity247.org and click on the blue "U" in the upper right hand corner of the homepage.Later when circumstances permit a celebration of life will be hosted by his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Methodist Church.Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close