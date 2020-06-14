Gene M. Walker, 79, won the battle with Alzheimer's today, June 12, 2020. Jesus healed him and took him to Heaven. Gene M. Walker was born on March 4, 1941 in Pageland, SC to the late Johnny B. Walker and Snowhite Mills. He later met and united in marriage to Brenda Caldwell who was the love of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pageland. He retired from Duke Energy after 24 years where he worked in the Design Engineering Department. Gene enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and football, especially Clemson Tigers. His claim to fame was he had an unassisted triple play. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles T. Walker.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Brenda Caldwell Walker, of Pageland, SC and their beloved dog, Casey; daughter, Beverly Kirkley (Daniel) of Jefferson, SC; grandchildren, Walker Kirkley and Blair Kirkley of Jefferson, SC and nieces and nephews, Erin Caldwell, Adam Caldwell, Emsley Caldwell, Becky Walker and Jake Walker. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Pageland Cemetery with Dr. Joel Dale officiating. The burial to follow. Anyone can come by Baumgartner Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM to sign the register book and pay their respects and other times at the home of their daughter, Beverly Kirkley. Due to the government-mandated, COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice of South Carolina, PO Box 151, Drayton, SC 29333 or First Baptist Church of Pageland, PO Box 126, Pageland, SC 29728. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Walker family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.