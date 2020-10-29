There will be only one "Geno" and he will be greatly missed by family and his many, many friends. My thoughts and prayers go out to each and every one of you in the Sigmon family. Gene touched many lives, not only with legal assistance, but especially with his giving nature, his humor, his life experiences, and his many many "stories". I am privileged and honored to have known him. My deepest sympathies to the Sigmon family, I love you all. RIP Geno! And keep painting that sky above us Carolina Blue!

Cathy Detter