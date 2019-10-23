Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Henderson. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva Violet Gathings Henderson ("Nita," "Grandma"), daughter of the late John Thomas and Ella Ritch Gathings, passed away on October 21, 2019, with her husband of 69 years sitting by her side. Born in Charlotte, N.C., she was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, NC Tarheels and Greenbay Packers.



Nita was a lifetime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System as a cafeteria worker and worked 19 years for Derita Day Care.



Nita loved her family more than anything and, up until her illness stopped her, took pride in cooking Sunday dinner for them. She is survived by her husband, Raymond (R.M.) Henderson; children, Linda (Gary) Hylton, Mike (Brenda) Henderson, Pat (Steve) Barker, Scott ("There ain't going to be another") Henderson; 8 Grandchildren; and 15 Great-Grandchildren. She is also survived by two cousins, Johnnie Ritch and Buster Ritch.



In addition to her parents, Nita was preceded in death by her brother, James Thomas Gathings.



The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church (6440 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC 28269) with her funeral immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte, N.C. Reverend Innocent Justice will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove UMC.



James Funeral Home in Huntersville, N.C. is serving the family.





