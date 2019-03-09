Mrs. Geneva Alexander Neal, 93, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Christian Mission Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery (West), Charlotte, NC following service. W. H. Bryant, A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home of Mooresville is serving the Neal family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 9, 2019