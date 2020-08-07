1/1
Genevieve Banks Pyant
1927 - 2020
Mrs. Pyant

Mrs. Genevieve Pyant passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from natural causes. She was the wife of the late Rev. Dr. Robert Lee Pyant and is remembered as a devoted pastor's wife, loving mother, and kind friend during their 50 years of church ministry.

Genevieve was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on May 3, 1927 to Willie and Margaret Banks. She grew up in a loving, Christian household and completed her education while living in Mount Vernon, New York. Traveling with her husband and children brought joy to her soul as they met and loved many people throughout their pastorate.

Mrs. Pyant played beautiful music on the piano and was an asset in many church ministries. She held numerous positions within the church with grace and dignity. She also loved volunteering and was a supporter of many charitable causes. Genevieve was a licensed cosmetologist and a master of knitting, crocheting, and sewing. After years of service as an accountant, she retired from the Belk store executive offices and continued her work for the Master's Kingdom.

Her son, Robert L. Pyant, Jr. also preceded her in death, as did her two brothers. Survivors are her daughters: Rev. Barbara P. Thomas and her husband Rev. James Thomas, Ms. Glenda L. Pyant and her fiance' Mr. Glenwood Daye, Ms. Juanita Pyant; grandchildren: Ms. Caroletta P. Pierce, Mrs. Genevieve P. McCloud and her husband Rev. Phillip McCloud, Rev. Michael D. Pyant; six great- grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sisters: Mrs. Marilyn Benning and Ms. Elaine Johnson of Chattanooga, Tennessee; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and caring friends.

The service to celebrate her life will be held at Weeping Willow A.M.E. Zion Church on August 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:30pm. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Memorials in her name can be made to Walls Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 2722 Bancroft Street, Charlotte, NC 28206.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
12:30 PM
Weeping Willow A.M.E. Zion Church
AUG
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Weeping Willow A.M.E. Zion Church
AUG
10
Interment
Sunset Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
