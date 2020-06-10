Genevieve Craig "Gen" (Daniel) Keller
1929 - 2020
Gen went to join her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 5, 2020 while at home at Southminster. Gen was a devout Catholic who loved her church and loved being a Catholic. She was an active member of St. Gabriel. She taught bible classes and served her church in any way she could.

In her younger days, Gen was multi-talented. She was a great seamstress and cook. She cut grass, waxed cars and painted and wallpapered their home. Gen volunteered at Hezekiah Alexander House as a docent. She worked at the mortgage department of NCNB. Additionally, Gen had a career with Royal Wire Products as a manager. In spite of a busy schedule, she never was too busy to help where needed, especially for St. Gabriel Church. Gen loved to read and to share her books with other friends. Gen was a special lady and she will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Keller, father Charles Ervin Daniel, mother Margaret Ruth Craig Daniel, sister Shirley D. Faucette, brother N.E. Daniel, niece Carolyn Spangler and nephew Robert Thomas Daniel.

Gen is survived by nephew Donald Joe Wingo and wife Pat, their daughters Elizabeth and Brooke; nieces Sarah Ann Whitner, Sarah Katherine Bell and her children Emmaline, Landrie and Emory.

There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Genevieve's name to St. Gabriel Church located at 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte NC 28211.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
