Genevieve Burns, 93, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born July 16, 1926 in Rock Hill, SC, she was one of three daughters of the late Frank and Emma Lathan.
Genny worked as a CNA for Mercy Hospital; after retiring, she volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels, taught Bible Study and was President of Amazing Graces from June 2001-June 2003. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill); two brothers, Col. Noel Lathan and Weldon C. Lathan; two sisters, Edith Hoyle and Arnell Zacchino; and her grandson, Nicholas David Burns.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth and daughter-in-law, Merrie Burns.
Services and visitation will be held at Harry and Bryant Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5th, at 2 pm. Burial to be held at Sharon Memorial Park immediately afterward.
For those wishing to send flowers or memorial gifts, please consider Grace United Methodist Church, (https://graceumccharlotte.org) or Hospice Care of South Carolina (https://www.hospicecare.net/).
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2019