Genevieve L. "Genny" Burns (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve L. "Genny" Burns.
Service Information
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC
28207
(704)-332-7133
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

Genevieve Burns, 93, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born July 16, 1926 in Rock Hill, SC, she was one of three daughters of the late Frank and Emma Lathan.

Genny worked as a CNA for Mercy Hospital; after retiring, she volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels, taught Bible Study and was President of Amazing Graces from June 2001-June 2003. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Charlotte.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill); two brothers, Col. Noel Lathan and Weldon C. Lathan; two sisters, Edith Hoyle and Arnell Zacchino; and her grandson, Nicholas David Burns.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth and daughter-in-law, Merrie Burns.

Services and visitation will be held at Harry and Bryant Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5th, at 2 pm. Burial to be held at Sharon Memorial Park immediately afterward.

For those wishing to send flowers or memorial gifts, please consider Grace United Methodist Church, (https://graceumccharlotte.org) or Hospice Care of South Carolina (https://www.hospicecare.net/).

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 332-7133
funeral home direction icon