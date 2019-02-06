Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Geoffrey Gausman, 49, passed away unexpectedly January 31, 2019, at home in Monroe, NC. Geoff was born March 13, 1969, in North Tonawanda, NY, to Gerard "Jerry" and Yula Yost Gausman. He enjoyed a fun-filled and highly adventurous childhood in Western New York.



On May 2, 1998, Geoff married his best friend and love of his life, Lisa Anne Menery, and the two embarked on their 20 plus year adventure in Charlotte, NC together. A graduate of both Canisius College and RIT, his Master's degree in manufacturing management afforded him a 25-year career in Quality Manufacturing improvement at various businesses in the Charlotte area. His professional travels also took him around the world, improving processes in Germany, Korea and China.



Geoff will forever be remembered for his brilliant, impish and engaging smile, loyal friendship, laid-back personality, hearty infectious laugh, and incredible sense of humor.



Geoffrey is survived by his loving wife, Lisa, his brother Gregory (Tiffany) Gausman of Wilmington, NC, his sister, Gretchen (Dave) Taylor of Duncan, OK, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, many lifelong friends, and his beloved dogs Bailey and Griffin.



Geoffrey was predeceased by his parents.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 9th at 2 pm at Gordon Funeral Service, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC with Father Benjamin A. Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or the in his name.



