George A. Rose, Sr. age 89, of Amherst, Virginia, formerly of Charlotte, N.C. graduated to Heaven on January 10, 2020. Born in Monroe, NC on July 16, 1930, George "Porky" Rose was a State of N.C. Law Enforcement officer for 30 years, following his career as a professional minor league baseball player. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Indian Trail and lived life of passionate devotion to Jesus Christ and to his family. George was preceded to Heaven by his beloved "bride" of 67 years, Elgiva ("Geevie") Rose. He is survived by his loving sister, Mary Rose Helms; his son, Rev. George (Bubba) Rose, Jr. and wife, Nedra; grandchildren, Dr. Monica Rose Brennan (Michael); Rev.Jeremy Rose (Jill); Rev. Dr. Brady Rose (Renita) and 8 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:00 p. m. Wednesday, January 15th followed by a 1 p.m. Funeral Service at First Baptist Church Indian Trail. Interment will follow at Lakeland Memorial Park. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is serving the Rose family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 13, 2020