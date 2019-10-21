Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Aiden Winchell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Warlick Funeral Home 125 Dave Warlick Drive Lincolnton , NC 28092 (704)-735-2521 Send Flowers Obituary

Infant child, George Aiden Winchell, Jr., age 13 months of Bolton Road in Catawba, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leroy Grant officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at Warlick Funeral Home.



George was born August 28, 2018 in Mecklenburg County to George Aiden and Jennifer Grant Winchell, Sr. He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Douglas Bowen and his maternal great-uncle, Steve Barr.



Survivors include his parents, George and Jennifer Winchell of the home; one sister, Preslee Roach of the home; paternal grandparents, George and Tammy Winchell; maternal grandparents, Craig and Stephanie Foster; paternal great-grandmothers, Debbie Bowen and Nancy Winchell; maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Patsy Stephens and Rev. Leroy and Linda Grant; three aunts, Jaclyn Atwell, Trish Vanhoy and Courtney Johnson ; three uncles, Carl Bowen, Ethan Winchell and Josh Grant ; cousin, Liam Michael Faile.



Memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 21, 2019

