George B. Barrett, age 83, passed away on February 14, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was a resident at The Cypress of Charlotte. George was born in Duluth, Minnesota on October 10, 1936 to Richard S. and Mary Barrett. George was the eldest of four children: Molly Jones (Phil), Houston TX; Helen Crimin (John, deceased), Yakima, WA; and Richard Barrett (Rita), Austin, TX. George was raised in Stillwater, MN and Yakima, WA. George and his wife, Roberta "Bert" were married on August 24, 1957, in Yakima, WA. He is survived by his wife; two sons: Richard B. Barrett (Missy), Olympia, WA; and Michael B. Barrett, Charlotte, NC; 3 granddaughters: Emily Barrett, Pullman, WA; Katie Barrett Smith (Evan), Dallas TX; and Caroline Barrett, Asheville, NC; and several nieces and nephews.



George attended Washington State University and served in the U.S. Army. George's lifelong career in the lumber industry started at age 15. He worked for Boise Cascade Lumber Company and Weyerhaeuser Company in several manufacturing and marketing positions. Upon moving to Charlotte in 1972, he managed Wearn Lumber Company and established marketing programs for several prominent lumber companies. He established Hardwood Publishing Company in 1985, to provide information on domestic and export hardwood lumber markets. He was a recognized expert on hardwood lumber and spoke at many industry events in the U.S and worldwide. George and his sons, Richard and Michael owned Barrett Development Co. and developed many office condominium parks in the Charlotte area.



George was involved with sports of all kinds, coaching youth sports for over 15 years, and was an avid golfer. He served on the board of Hospitality House for 12 years. George was a member of Christ Church, Myers Park Country Club, and Maggie Valley Club.



George and Bert were avid travelers, visiting over 36 countries in their lifetime.



A memorial service to celebrate George's life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on March 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will be held at Christ Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospitality House of Charlotte: 1400 Scott Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Christ Episcopal Church: 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.





