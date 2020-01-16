Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Duensing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Prescott Duensing CHARLOTTE - George Prescott Duensing of Charlotte, died peacefully on January 12, 2020, after a battle with cancer. George was born in Chicago on December 22, 1929, the second son of Henrietta Evelyn Aepinus and William Dean Duensing. He was predeceased by his parents, his older brother William Dean Duensing II, and his grandson Mason Andrew Cormie. George and his first wife, Patricia Ann Gastoff, met in the church choir and married in 1957. They had two children, Dorothy and Scott. Patricia passed away in 1996 from breast cancer. George married Catherine C. Dew in 1997, and they loved traveling and playing golf together. They lived at the Cypress in Charlotte, NC. George was a singer, an aviator, and active in Boy Scouts, the Optimist Club, and Habitat for Humanity. He never gave up his engineering and came up with ideas to improve the Cypress. He played a critical role in the development of the new fitness center at the Cypress, where he provided design drawings, analysis, and oversight for the project. George graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the Navy on a destroyer and then as a Damage Control Officer. He had a 53-year career with Kraft Foods. He then joined Marriott Walker Corporation as VP of Engineering for the next 15 years. He will be missed by the many people he touched.

