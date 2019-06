George Fletcher Metcalf, Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born in Rutherford County NC on December 27, 1928 to Luther and Daisy Metcalf.George is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Metcalf; son, George Metcalf, Jr. and daughter, Susan Ywaskevic and grandson, Joshua Ywaskevic. He is also survived by his brother, Sam Metcalf. George was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl, Fred, and Ed Metcalf and sister, Gladys Henderson.A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House-Huntersville, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078 or First Baptist Church, 301 S. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28202.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com