George Thomas Gossett "Tom" CHARLOTTE - George Thomas "Tom" Gossett was born on November 27, 1965, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Tom was a resident of Charlotte, NC at the time of his passing. Tom graduated from Castro Valley High School in 1984 and held a degree in Sociology from Humbolt State University. Tom was dearly loved and survived by his mother, Monette Gossett, his brother and sister-in-law Jack and Jennifer Gossett and his nephew and nieces, Jake Gossett, Maddie Gossett and Meg Henderson. Tom was also survived by his sister Kathie Wells and her husband Robert and their children Luke Wells and Mariah Wells. A grave side service for Tom will be held at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, California on Friday, October 18th, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

