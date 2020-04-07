Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Ira Shinn. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service 5301 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC 282123611 (704)-568-2106 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Shinn, age 103 and 11 months, passed away surrounded by his family at Asbury Care Center on April 5th, 2020.



Born April 29, 1916 in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Effie Turner Shinn and Avin Ira Shinn. He graduated from New London High School.



Mr. Shinn served in the Army Air Force during WWII, posted in Washington D.C. and then Canada and Alaska.



After the war, he worked for the Cabarrus County School Bus Garage. He later became the fleet mechanic maintenance supervisor at Carolina Transfer and Storage in Charlotte.



He was an avid gardener and enjoyed NASCAR and college basketball. He was a faithful member of Central United Methodist for many years.



Mr. Shinn is pre-deceased by his wife of 70 years, Doris B. Shinn.



He is survived by his son, Craig Shinn, his daughter, Joan Shinn and husband, Len Morton; grandson, Jeff Shinn and wife, Julie; and great-granddaughter, Summer Shinn. He also leaves special nieces, Ellen Goodman and Brenda Cline.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Turner Shinn and Ramelle Shinn.



The family would like to thank the staff at Asbury for their care and support.



Services will be private due to current restrictions.



Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 6030 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.



Online condolences may be made at

Mr. Shinn, age 103 and 11 months, passed away surrounded by his family at Asbury Care Center on April 5th, 2020.Born April 29, 1916 in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Effie Turner Shinn and Avin Ira Shinn. He graduated from New London High School.Mr. Shinn served in the Army Air Force during WWII, posted in Washington D.C. and then Canada and Alaska.After the war, he worked for the Cabarrus County School Bus Garage. He later became the fleet mechanic maintenance supervisor at Carolina Transfer and Storage in Charlotte.He was an avid gardener and enjoyed NASCAR and college basketball. He was a faithful member of Central United Methodist for many years.Mr. Shinn is pre-deceased by his wife of 70 years, Doris B. Shinn.He is survived by his son, Craig Shinn, his daughter, Joan Shinn and husband, Len Morton; grandson, Jeff Shinn and wife, Julie; and great-granddaughter, Summer Shinn. He also leaves special nieces, Ellen Goodman and Brenda Cline.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Turner Shinn and Ramelle Shinn.The family would like to thank the staff at Asbury for their care and support.Services will be private due to current restrictions.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 6030 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close