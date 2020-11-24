George Jacobs

July 27, 1933 - November 15, 2020

Kannapolis, North Carolina - George Francis Jacobs, age 87, died peacefully at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, North Carolina on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief, courageous battle with metastatic colon cancer.

George was born on July 27, 1933 to the late John A. and Mary (Furman) Jacobs, of Fort Johnson, NY. George joined the United States Navy and served on the USS Power (DD-839) Gearing-class Destroyer from 1952 until 1956 where he earned his GED and trained in plumbing and pipefitting. On September 27, 1957 George married Stefania (Stella) Jaracz. They were married for 26 years until her death on December 4, 1983. George remarried Katherine (Joan Ammerall) Vila on May 18, 1991. George and Joan enjoyed their retirement years with their blended families and traveled for 16 years until her death on September 18, 2007. George was predeceased by his brothers John and Francis Jacobs, sister, Mary Crowley. George is survived by his daughter Judith A. (Dennis) Egelston of Fultonville, NY, his son Donald J. (Farida) Jacobs of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Laura (Adam) Sullivan, Courtney (David) Flanders, Clark (Mackenzie) Egelston, Linus Jacobs; three great-grandchildren, twins Natalie and Harper Egelston and James Flanders; siblings, Benedict (Rosemary) Jacobs, Thereasa (the late Martin) Cummings, Catherine McNamara; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins; beloved friend and caregiver, Crystal Passmore; great companion dog, Sonny Glue.

George had an insatiable zest for life, enjoyed learning new things and always kept busy, especially with gardening. He was a constant presence at his grandchildren's school and sports events always encouraging them to try everything and do their best. In 2010 once the youngest of his three grandchildren graduated from high school in NY, George relocated to Charlotte NC to be near his son and daughter-in-law and to enjoy watching his youngest grandson grow. Once here, he embraced an entirely new passion which was group exercising with the Silver Sneakers. George's energy and dedication to improving his physical health led him to start running 5k's with his grandson at age 77. He felt the most important part of his fitness transformation was the camaraderie with his new friends. He helped create the "Fit for Life" group with over 75 members that enjoyed exercising, socializing, and an annual Christmas party together. In 2013 George received the national Richard L. Swanson Inspirational Award recognizing seniors who inspire and encourage others to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. He gardened on a huge scale always giving a steady stream of vegetables to his wonderful circle of friends. George celebrated his 85th birthday skydiving and remained remarkably fit until this summer when his health was robbed by cancer.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store