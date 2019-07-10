George Vincent Kaye CHARLOTTE - George Vincent Kaye, earned his wings on May 19, 2019, at home on his way to those Pearly Gates. He was a graduate of the University of Toronto in his homeland of Canada. Although he graduated with a degree in Forestry his true calling was education for the next 50 years. He and his wife Barbara left Canada for the United States, as well as travelling extensively through and living Down Under in Australia for six years. George was a WWII Army veteran. He was a man of faith and faithful to his cherished friends and associates. He was also a gifted musician, piano player and singer. He had a fantastic memory for sports players, game results and outcomes, and was a devoted Dodger fan. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 2301 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206. He will be long remembered and will be waiting to help "pull you up" when you are ready. The Kaye, Walter and Trainor Families wishes to thank everyone for their loving support and care. RIP
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 10, 2019