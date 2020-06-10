George "Keith" Middleton, age 86 of Bolivia, NC passed away on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.Keith will be remembered by most through his service. He held multiple offices with Optimist International, including Past President of the Queen City Optimist Club and Past NC Optimist Governor. He was also a founding member and Past President of the Professional Construction Estimators Association. Keith was a veteran of the US Air Force, a Freemason, and a member of Shriners International. He was also very active in the Methodist church and led many building team expeditions to numerous third world countries. Keith was a member of St. Stephens United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Correa Middleton, 2020; his sons, George Keith Middleton, Jr., 1978, Lee Noles Middleton, 1975, and Jon Bridges Middleton, 2008; his parents, George Taylor Middleton, 1940, and Sadie Lowry Middleton, 1975; and his siblings, William "Bill" Middleton, Betty Stricker, and Barbara O'Berry.He is survived by his son, Alan Lowry Middleton and wife, Teena of Angier, NC; and his step daughter, Julie Kelly and husband, Joe, of Charlotte, NC.A Celebration of Life service will be held later this year to memorialize Keith and Sandy. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina, PO Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450. Condolences may be offered at almiddle@aol.com.White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel