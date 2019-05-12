Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George King Cutter III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 6, 2019, George, 50, passed away in the early morning with his mother by his side. He fought a 15-month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. For many months, he ran 10-20 miles a week and walked until the cancer caused paralysis. His desire to fight was inspiring and amazing, which was so indicative of his personality.



George was born June 25, 1968 in Hickory, NC while his father was employed there. His family moved to Charlotte when he was three. He attended Eastover Elementary, Piedmont Middle School, and Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Later he attended Gardner Webb and Western Carolina. After working in his father's business, he became a real estate broker. Always having an interest in physical therapy, he became licensed in the field, moving to Wilmington, NC to pursue what he found to be a very rewarding career.



George was a dedicated athlete, boatsman, and fisherman, his father being a great influence. From childhood, fishing and golf were his greatest passions. Also, as a child, he loved riding Big Wheels and bikes with neighborhood friends. George ran six marathons and participated in the MS Bike Ride to the Beach on many occasions. He especially enjoyed kayaking and camping at the beach and mountains. A birthday gift to his mother was a white-water rafting trip, which she isn't likely to forget. In 2017, he completed the arduous task of building a beautiful 12-foot skiff, yet he never had the opportunity to launch it. Being very artistic, he enjoyed painting and carving.



A sentimental person, George kept a journal remembering special times. As a kind, thoughtful and caring person, George even remembered his friend's children's birthdays. His warm friendly smile will be missed forever.



Survivors include his mother, Frances Cutter of Charlotte, and his father, George Cutter, Jr. of Statesville. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins of Charlotte.



George was predeceased by loving grandmothers, Evelyn Eddens Faulk and Nancy Cutter Smith; aunt and uncle, Susan and Paine Beal; and dear uncle, Jim Faulk.



The family would like to thank Oncology Specialists of Charlotte for their kindness and Hospice of Charlotte.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. Donations in George's memory may be made to Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203 or a .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





