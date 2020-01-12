Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Monroe Coulter Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Monroe Coulter, Jr., "Buddy," age 74, loving husband, father, grandfather, and generous spirit of Mooresville, NC, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 in Huntersville, NC. He was born November 20, 1945 in Charlotte, NC, the eldest of five children of the late George M. Coulter, Sr., and Evelyn Grice Coulter.



Buddy was a 1963 graduate of Garinger High School, attended Charlotte College (now UNC-Charlotte), and served in the U.S. Army (1967-68). He began his career as a nurseryman at age nine, when, making 10 cents an hour, he worked with his father, the owner of Carolina Nurseries, Inc. on North Tryon Street in Charlotte. In 1984, Buddy and two of his brothers opened a new nursery, Coulter Farms Nursery, on Highway 115 in Huntersville, NC, which operated until they all retired in 2008. Buddy was a past president of the NC Association of Nurserymen, member of the Southern Nursery Association, and served on the Landscape ContractorsRegistration Board.



Buddy was an avid golfer and a true Carolina Panthers fan; he loved taking family and friends to home games. He loved gardening and home landscaping, and enjoyed time with a circle of good friends in North Myrtle Beach, SC.



Buddy is survived by his beloved wife of eleven years, Carolyn Belk Coulter; sonRick Coulter (Anne Velasco), daughter Shannon Coulter Howell (Trey); stepdaughter Debi McKinney (Rocky Bennett), stepson Nick Belk (Stephanie); granddaughters, Hannah, Madelyn, Jordan, and Emma; grandson Grayson; siblings Barbara Hilliard (Chuck), Raymond Coulter (Sandy), Donald Coulter (Pat), John Coulter (Marianne) and numerous well-loved nieces and nephews.



He was a member of Williamson Chapel, United Methodist Church, where his memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, January 19th at 575 Brawley School Rd. Mooresville, 28117.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to theWilliamson Chapel UMC building fundor .



Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family.

