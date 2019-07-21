George Puckett, 75, has permanently changed his address to the Kingdom of Heaven.
A native Charlottean, the son of Beaufy Ester McSwain Puckett and Charlie Oliver Puckett. Left to treasure her time with him is his beloved wife of over 33 years, Sandra Stikeleather Puckett, who was by his side during his final move. He was the love of her life and she's so grateful God put him in her path. Also left to cherish his memory are his sister, Roe Ann Hill, brother, Pete (Sandi) Puckett, daughter, Tara Williams, son, George O. (Melissa) Puckett, Jr., special niece Susie Q. (David) Hey. Four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Special thanks go out to his son & buddy by marriage, Robert (Dianna) Packer. Six pampered fur babies. He will also be missed by numerous extended family members and friends.
He graduated Harding, 1962. He retired from Comfort Design, HVAC. He enjoyed fishing and feeding all the birds that consider "Puckett House" their haven. Listening to beach music was a favorite pastime . His and Sandra's favorite beach song is "Miss Grace", playing when they first met, "The minute I saw your face I knew that I loved you." Receiving is 10, Wednesday, 7/24/19 at James Funeral Home of Huntersville. Celebration of life at 11 a.m., followed by a catered reception. Please jot down any funny memories to share. Dress in your favorite beach attire.
Please consider a donation to Piedmont Animal Rescue, 228 E. Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117, piedmontanimalrescue.com, or any animal .
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 21, 2019