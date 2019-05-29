George R. "Bob" Huntley Sr.

George Robert "Bob" Huntley, Sr., 82, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Julia C. Huntley; two step-daughters, Karen and Sara Erb; step-grandson, Michael Erb and family; special niece, Terri Byers and family; and his beloved dog, "Daisy".

Funeral services will be held in Wilmington, with the graveside service at 2:00 pm Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019
