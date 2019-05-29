George R. "Bob" Huntley Sr.

  • "Our condolences. May your hearts be comforted during this..."
    - Edwards
  • "Oh, Sweet Julia... soooooo sorry for your loss. Bob was the..."
    - Big Dan Willard
  • "Keeping you and your family close in our hearts and prayers."
    - Mary Susan Brammer
  • "So sorry for your loss. Bob was a wonderful man."
    - Judy Budd
  • "Julia, we are so sorry for your loss. You and your family ..."
    - Gayle and Donnie Glover
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC
28401
(910)-762-7788
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Interment
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
Charlotte, NC
George Robert "Bob" Huntley, Sr., 82, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Julia C. Huntley; two step-daughters, Karen and Sara Erb; step-grandson, Michael Erb and family; special niece, Terri Byers and family; and his beloved dog, "Daisy".

Funeral services will be held in Wilmington, with the graveside service at 2:00 pm Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019
