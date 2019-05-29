George Robert "Bob" Huntley, Sr., 82, of Wilmington, NC, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Julia C. Huntley; two step-daughters, Karen and Sara Erb; step-grandson, Michael Erb and family; special niece, Terri Byers and family; and his beloved dog, "Daisy".
Funeral services will be held in Wilmington, with the graveside service at 2:00 pm Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC.
Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019