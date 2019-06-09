Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Ralph Buck. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

George passed away on June 4, 2019, losing a short, hard battle with cancer. He was born in Columbia, SC on September 30, 1933, son of Katie Henrietta Lee and Roy William Buck. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1951 and from Clemson University in 1956 with a degree in Architectural Engineering. George served in the US Army, including time in Korea. He continued in the 108th Division, Army Reserves, retiring as Lt. Colonel in 1984.



He was employed as an architect by Marsh & Hawkins, then AG Odell, and retired from JN Pease in 1998. He was an active member of the American Institute of Architects.



George played volleyball with the architects' summer league and continued long past retirement. He had the enthusiasm of a little boy on the volleyball court, and his team counted on his consistency in serving. He also loved getting on his bike. Until this year, he eagerly joined the annual Mayor's Ride to work - even though he wasn't working.



He was a dedicated member of Myers Park Baptist Church for 60 years, sang in the choir, served as deacon, as a Stephen Minister and in many other roles. George logged many hours of service with local environmental groups, most of them hands-on and getting dirty.



George was a thoughtful and generous neighbor and a friend to many. Most of all, he was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou



A memorial service will be at Myers Park Baptist Church on Monday, June 10 at 2 pm.



Memorials may be sent to Myers Park Baptist Church, Music and Worship Fund, 1900 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203 or Catawba Lands Conservancy, 4530 Park Rd Ste 420, Charlotte, NC 28209.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





George passed away on June 4, 2019, losing a short, hard battle with cancer. He was born in Columbia, SC on September 30, 1933, son of Katie Henrietta Lee and Roy William Buck. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1951 and from Clemson University in 1956 with a degree in Architectural Engineering. George served in the US Army, including time in Korea. He continued in the 108th Division, Army Reserves, retiring as Lt. Colonel in 1984.He was employed as an architect by Marsh & Hawkins, then AG Odell, and retired from JN Pease in 1998. He was an active member of the American Institute of Architects.George played volleyball with the architects' summer league and continued long past retirement. He had the enthusiasm of a little boy on the volleyball court, and his team counted on his consistency in serving. He also loved getting on his bike. Until this year, he eagerly joined the annual Mayor's Ride to work - even though he wasn't working.He was a dedicated member of Myers Park Baptist Church for 60 years, sang in the choir, served as deacon, as a Stephen Minister and in many other roles. George logged many hours of service with local environmental groups, most of them hands-on and getting dirty.George was a thoughtful and generous neighbor and a friend to many. Most of all, he was devoted to his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Smith Buck, and his children: Brian, Santa Cruz, CA; Eric, Washington, DC; Robin, London, UK; and by his brother Richard, Columbia, SC and his family.A memorial service will be at Myers Park Baptist Church on Monday, June 10 at 2 pm.Memorials may be sent to Myers Park Baptist Church, Music and Worship Fund, 1900 Queens Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203 or Catawba Lands Conservancy, 4530 Park Rd Ste 420, Charlotte, NC 28209.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close