Mr. George Robert (Bobby) Bailey, Jr., age 81 of Watkinsville, Georgia, formerly of Griffin, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Bailey was born in Griffin, Georgia on October 31, 1937. His parents, George Robert Bailey, Sr. and Margaret Henderson Bailey precede him in death.
Bobby was a 1957 graduate of Griffin High School. During high school, Bobby played many sports. He received a football scholarship to play football for the University of Georgia; graduating in 1961 with a Bachelor's Degree. He then entered into the business world, beginning a forty-year career with Better Brands; serving as General Manager and retiring as Executive Vice President. He was a former member of Griffin First United Methodist Church and Griffin Elks Lodge. He previously owned Beer Distribution Centers, in Albany, Georgia and Valdosta, Georgia. He formerly served for 2 years as President of the Georgia Beer Wholesalers Association; as well as owning other businesses in Georgia and South Carolina. He was very proud that he had the chance to run in the Peachtree Road Race for many years.
Survivors include wife, 59 years, Virginia Lamb Bailey, a native of Thomasville; daughter, Dana Bailey Skidmore and husband, Mark; son, Robert Trenton Bailey; his two grandchildren that were the light of his life, Madison and Sydney; sister, Ann Bailey Eady; his loyal companion, Bentley; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for George Robert (Bobby) Bailey will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be in the Chapel. Interment will follow in the Old Section of Oak Hill Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or those desiring, may consider making a contribution to Children's Health Care of Atlanta Foundation, 1687 Tullie Circle NE, Atlanta, GA 30329, Attn: Gift Processing, in memory of Bobby.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of George Robert (Bobby) Bailey, Jr visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2019